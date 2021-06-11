Theatre fun for all the family when The Tempest is staged at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse is one of two venues in the city hosting a production of The Tempest this summer (Photo: Firsthand Photography/Jacqueline Tinney)

Suitable for those aged six and over, it will be staged in the open air of the Playhouse’s Forecourt and at Lakeside Arts in Highfields Park.

The production will also be touring to local schools from June 28 before the first public performance on July 3.

Adapted and directed by the Playhouse’s head of participation Martin Berry, this alfresco theatre experience features a cast of four actors – Charlotte East, Edward Watchman, Peter Watts and Josie White – who will bring to life the madcap characters of Shakespeare’s final play.

This action-packed 80-minute version of Shakespeare’s most magical play uses just a few props and some speedy costume changes to tell its story.

It can be seen at Lakeside Arts on Saturday, July 3 (3pm and 6pm), and at Nottingham Playhouse’s forecourt from August 4 to 7.

For more, see www.lakesidearts.org.uk or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

