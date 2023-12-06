Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds is coming to arenas in Sheffield and Nottingham in 2025.

Sheffield Utilita Arena, April 8, 2025/Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, April 10, 2025.

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds is back with a monumental new 17-date UK and Ireland arena tour, arriving just in time to celebrate 130 years since the publication of the dark Victorian tale by HG Wells.

Tickets are on general sale from 10am on Friday, December 8.

Conducted by Jeff Wayne, it features Liam Neeson in 3D holography as The Journalist, who recounts his story of survival from the Martian invasion of 1898.

The tour will again feature an exciting new cast to be announced over the coming months.

Jeff Wayne's musical version of HG Wells’s classic novel The War of The Worlds is one of the best-selling musical works of all time.

To date it has sold more than 16 million records around the world and has been adapted into several foreign language versions.

It has charted in no less than 22 countries, been number one in 11 of them and achieved gold or platinum status in all but five, including 13 times platinum in the UK, 13 times platinum in Australia and 14 times platinum in New Zealand.

Details: To check out how to get tickets to see a performance, you can go to https://myticket.co.uk/artists/jeff-wayne-s-the-war-of-the-worlds