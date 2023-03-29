The Vaccines, The Coral , DYLAN and more join top line-up at this year's Notts-based festival Splendour

DYLAN is among the stars added to the line-up of this year's Splendour festival (Photo credit: Lillie Eiger)

​They will be joining previously announced headline stars Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Madness at this year’s eagerly-awaited two-day event, to be held at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, on July 22 and 23.

This year’s 15th edition of the festival is set to be one of the biggest music weekends of the summer across the area.

Joining Madness, Rudimental and Sugababes on Saturday main stage will be Everything Everything, Venbee, James Marriott and Girlband.

The Vaccines headline the Confetti Stage on Saturday along with The Coral, Cian Ducrot and Betty Boo, as well as Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell’s new band Jealous Nostril.

On Sunday, DYLAN and Vicky McClure and Our Dementia Choir join Noel Gallagher, The Kooks and Confidence Man on the Main Stage, with The Royston Club and The Chase opening.

Jake Shears and Inspiral Carpets join headliner Sam Ryder and Altered Images on the Confetti Stage.

Also added to the bill are a host of rising national acts and local favourites on the Courtyard Stage each day, including Nottingham band Divorce who are tipped as ones to watch.

DHP’s director of live Anton Lockwood said: “By expanding across two days and securing our legendary headliners Madness and Noel Gallagher, we had a unique opportunity to book amazing new talent and contemporary acts such as DYLAN, Venbee, Cian Ducrot and lots more.

"We’ve added a host of viral chart topping acts who are making waves on Radio 1 this year to give a fresh perspective to the bill, in addition to all the iconic and classic festival acts for which Splendour is known.”

With a fierce live reputation forged through arena-filling headline shows and unforgettable slots at festivals including Glastonbury and Reading/Leeds, The Vaccines are the Confetti Stage headliners on Saturday.

One of the most relatable and sharp songwriters coming up right now, DYLAN is having a breakthrough moment and recently sold out Rescue Rooms earlier this year, fresh from UK support slots with Yungblud, Bastille and Ed Sheeran.

Her sound has developed into big pop hooks driven by crunchy guitars, dissecting her life and loves into incisive, memorable lyrics.

Since their debut EP release in 2001, The Coral have sold more than a million UK albums, received a Mercury Music Prize nomination and have had five albums in the UK Top Ten and eight Top 40 singles, including the hits Dreaming Of You, Pass It On and In The Morning.

Over on Confetti stage on the Sunday, Jake Shears is back at Splendour for the first time since he sold out the festival as the frontman for Scissors Sisters in 2011.

With a career spanning multi-million global album sales, Brits, Ivor Novellos and Grammy award nominations, he will return to Wollaton Park with the joyous high energy music for which he is known.

Manchester’s Everything Everything are known for their eclectic style and have been widely critically acclaimed with multiple nods for the Mercury Music Prize and Ivor Novello Awards.

Their sixth album Raw Data Feel features songs forged from the desire to experiment, and is the sound of a band entering a new phase of discovery after more than a decade of restless creativity.

Inspiral Carpets return to the live circuit for the first time since 2015, after they went on a hiatus following the death of their drummer Craig Gill.

Their live shows are set to be celebratory, giving fans a chance to sing along to their favourite hits and commemorate the life of Craig.

Venbee is a 22-year-old rising artist and songwriter who’s having a breakout moment with her drum and bass tinged songs.

Her quick ascent to viraldom started with her debut track ‘Low Down’ last year. A dark pop song tackling the subject of depression, it topped Spotify’s Viral chart, while Radio 1 made the song its Introducing: Track of The Week. Her following track Messy In Heaven has spent 25 weeks in the chart, peaking at number three.

Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot is a classically trained musician who’s fragile, heart-wrenching ballad I'll Be Waiting is shaping up to be one of 2023's biggest songs.

Following All For You, the song that has cemented his status as one of music's most vital songwriting talents, Cian also recently sold out Rescue Rooms.

Nineties icon Betty Boo is back. With hip-hop tinged pop hits in her back catalogue, the rapper first came to mainstream prominence thanks to a collaboration with The Beatmasters on the song Hey DJ/I Can't Dance (To That Music You're Playing). Now she’s back with a new album picking up where she left off three decades ago.

Bringing a sound that is both uniquely British and undeniably infectious, The Chase pay tribute to their Notts council estate roots and multicultural background and deliver a theatrical live show full of showmanship.

Splendour tickets are priced at adult weekend £102; adult day £61; youth weekend £67; youth day £41 with discounts across all ticket types for city residents.

Head to splendourfestival.com to find out more about this year's event.