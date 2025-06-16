'The passion was something I related to' - Star of Whitney show speaks out ahead of Mansfield date

It’s one of those shows where the audience feels very much part of it': Adenike Adewale

A quiet child who loved music, Adenike Adewale honed her vocals in her bedroom listening to powerhouse performers and singing in school and university choirs.

Now she tours the country, fronting Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston, celebrating the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time. It arrives at Mansfield Palace Theatre for one night only on Wednesday July 23.

The show honours her timeless songs with top vocalists and a full live band, travelling through three decades of hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional, Run To You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All and many more.

Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, with more than 100 shows scheduled across the UK and internationally, following landmark performances at some of the world’s best-known and loved venues including The London Palladium and Royal Albert Hall.

Adenike Adewale sings the songs of Whitney Houston

As she headed out on tour, Adenike spoke about what audiences can expect – and why the music still carries such power.

How did you come to star in Whitney – Queen of the Night?

I started singing in choirs and school productions at a young age but I was shy and was happy to stay in the background. I only learned to develop more confidence as I got older. Singing and writing songs was my joy – I used to enjoy being in my own space with a piano and my voice, which is how I developed it from this small timid voice. I enjoyed listening to all the powerhouse singers – Nina Simone, Celine Dion, Whitney, lots of gospel – we had a lot of that music around the house and my family.

It remained a huge hobby but over time I did more and more and came out of myself. I became a choir leader at university, where I was studying law. I am from that kind of strict African upbringing to make my parents proud and study hard, but music was my respite from that and allowed me time out from studying.

I tried to step out of that comfort zone and ended up singing at events, in church etc, and a few years later I got the confidence to apply for The Voice in 2021 – almost right at the peak of Covid. We had online auditions first, the next stage was in person. But it was a case of if not now then when would I take that step. I got through to the blind auditions and was selected for Team Will.I.Am, reaching the battle stages – when I sang a Whitney song, and then the semi-finals. It was a massive experience for me and such a huge step up from churches and weddings.

I had so much support through that and I realised it was what I really wanted to do – so when Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston came up, I grabbed the chance.

What is it that makes whitney houston such a special artist for you?

My mum was a huge fan, so Whitney Houston was always ringing and singing in our house from an early age. That vocal passion she had, the gospel background, it spoke to me. Her voice wasn’t just pleasing to the ear, but the passion was something I related to. I aspired to have that range and that freedom of vocal ability – it was so powerful. I wanted to emulate that ability from the timid voice I had, it gave me something to work for. The gospel industry in itself was where Whitney started and then went into soul, pop and R’n’B. Faith played a huge role in her life and stayed prominent in her music. To be able to bless others through song was something I aspired to too.

Why do you think Whitney’s music still has such influence for fans today?

To have influence as she has, relating to a wide range of generations is powerful. You still see teenagers go crazy over I Wanna Dance With Somebody, just as their mums and grandmothers have done. Whitney was true to her personality and was able to portray that with music. Lyrics were usually written for her, but she managed to bring her own self to them at the same time by putting passion and love into her songs – which are feelings everyone can relate to. And we see that in the show, as people are singing along, they all have their memories attached to the different songs in the show.

Whitney Houston was really known for that immaculate voice. How do you do it?

Whitney Houston really was ‘The Voice’! There is a lot of time dedicated to looking after my vocals. She had that ability from a young age, and yes, it was affected towards the end of her life, but I never had that ability as a child or teenager. But it takes a lot of practice, rehearsals and spending time listening to Whitney’s music.

Tell us all about Queen of the Night and what audiences can expect.

It very much has an interactive feel. I love that it’s one of those shows where the audience feels very much part of it. The band plays a huge role. We have guitar, bass, saxophone, percussion, drummer and piano, two backing dancers and singers who are constantly on stage, and a featured vocalist who has a huge role too. We get on so well and enjoy it every night. It’s great to have a musical family like we do and being able to take audiences on the journey – it’s magical. In between the songs, we are taking people through her life with the chat. That’s what makes it different as a ‘tribute’ show as such, in that I’m not being Whitney, not acting as her, not until the music kicks in and my voice starts. As soon as the music starts it’s a faithful Whitney performance, but between times we are sharing that story.

Looking back on Whitney Houston’s life and career, how does the show reflect the challenges while celebrating her music?

I am old enough to recall all the feeling of her life coming to an end too soon, as she had been so much part of our family’s musical life. With the show, we get messages and comments from people who saw her perform live and they tell us how much they love our show which is a huge compliment. It’s powerful to bring a performance that reflects the time when she was at her best and very special to be able to help people recreate their memories of Whitney and how very, very special she was at her prime.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.