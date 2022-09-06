The Mousetrap to launch thrilling 70th anniversary tour with Nottingham Theatre Royal visit

TV star Todd Carty will be among the familiar faces in the cast of The Mousetrap at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo by Matt Crockett)

The new tour will get under way with a short run at Nottingham Theatre Royal from September 27 to October 1.

Thriller fans from across the area will delight at the chance to enjoy this classic offering from the Queen of Crime and try to work out ‘whodunit’

The genre-defining murder mystery from Agatha Christie, the world’s best-selling novelist of all time, was first seen 70 years ago at the same venue, from October 6, 1952, before moving to the Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End the following month.

It has been running in the West End ever since, thrilling audiences from far and wide, with only a Covid-induced gap in 2020 and 2021 due to the temporary closures that affected the theatre industry.

The iconic thriller will visit more than 70 venues across the country, including all cities to which it originally played 70 years ago, plus many more.

This 70th anniversary tour marks the first of many ways that The Mousetrap will be celebrating its milestone year.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse.

Gwyneth Strong from Only Fools and Horses plays Mrs Boyle in The Mousetrap (Photo by Matt Crockett)

When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst.

One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

The all-star cast features Todd Carty (EastEnders, Grange Hill, The Bill), John Altman (EastEnders) and Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses, EastEnders).

Adam Spiegel, the producer of The Mousetrap, said: “What better way to celebrate 70 glorious years of The Mousetrap by taking Agatha Christie’s world-famous whodunnit to over 70 towns and cities throughout the UK and Ireland.

The Mousetrap will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a tour starting at Nottingham Theatre Royal

"A true British classic, this beloved tale of intrigue and suspense is as enthralling today as it was when it first opened in 1952.”

Adam concluded: "I am thrilled that audiences, of all ages, and from all corners of the country, will have the chance to see it in their local theatres.

To this day, The Mousetrap continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin’s Theatre in London, having been performed there more than 28,500 times, selling over ten million tickets.

For more on tickets to see The Mousetrap at Nottingham Theatre Royal, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.