Agatha Christie classic The Mousetrap returns to the scene of the crime as part of 70th anniversary tour

Don't miss Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap when it returns to Nottingham Theatre Royal later in the year (Photo credit: Matt Crockett)

The genre-defining murder mystery from Agatha Christie will open again at the Theatre Royal Nottingham, the same venue where it held its original world premiere back in 1952.

The iconic thriller will then visit more than 70 venues across the country, thrilling fans of the legendary author from across the country.As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately country guesthouse.

When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst.

One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

For more on how to get hold of tickets to see The Mousetrap at Nottingham Theatre Royal, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

