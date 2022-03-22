The Kooks and Black Honey among big names added to Nottingham's Meadowlands music event

You can see The Kooks on the bill at Meadowlands, to be staged in Nottingham this June (Photo credit: Paul Johnson)

Taking place at Nottingham’s Victoria Embankment on June 3, one of this year’s Platinum Jubilee bank holidays, the eagerly-awaited bash will play host to some of the nation’s much loved and established live acts, alongside some of the hottest bands to emerge over the last year.The additions include indie stalwarts The Kooks, Liverpool’s The Mysterines, whose debut album Reeling went top 10 in the UK album charts last week, Yorkshire breakout band The Reytons and festival favourites Black Honey.Also on the bill for Meadowlands are Zuzu, Dylan John Thomas, Daisy Brain, Michael Aldag, and Ewan Mainwood.

For tickets, see https://www.eventim.co.uk/event/gerry-cinnamon-victoria-embankment-14162215/

