Italy has long been a byword for passion and style, epic scenery and tumultuous history, great food and grand opera.

Celebrated composers have all been inspired by Italy’s scenic locations and vivid stories, from the legions and charioteers of ancient Rome to the love songs of Mario Lanza and the romance of a Roman holiday. All of these and more are celebrated in the Hallé Orchestra’s hotly anticipated Italianissimo!

This concert celebrates all things Italian in glorious orchestral technicolour as Stephen Bell conducts a performance with something for everyone, from Berlioz’s riotous Roman Carnival Overture to Hans Zimmer’s epic score to Gladiator.

The Hallé. Picture by Tom Platinum Morley.

British tenor Christopher Turner sings the songs and arias, including the one immortalised by Luciano Pavarotti at Italia ’90, Puccini’s much-loved Nessun Dorma, from his final opera Turandot.

Capping it all off, there’s a sensational finale in the shape of Ottorino Respighi’s symphonic poem Pines of Rome, ending with a Roman army marching triumphantly into the capital, heralded by a blaze of trumpets.

Neil Bennison, music programme manager for the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall, said: “Live orchestral performances so often get put into boxes – opera, classical concerts, film music, and so on.

"But, as this spectacular Hallé concert shows, great music knows no boundaries. Classic film scores like Rosza’s Ben Hur can hold their own against great Verdi and Puccini arias and famous orchestral showpieces. Italianissmo! brings them all together in one unforgettable show.”

With spine-tingling thrills, heart-melting passion and 80 musicians giving it everything, this concert guarantees a fantastic night out. And – in a nod to the advert that famously riffed on the old Pavarotti favourite, O Sole Mio – every ticket bought includes a free cornetto.

Tickets are £15.50 to £39.50 and are available from the box office by calling on 0115 989 5555 from 10am to 8pm Monday to Saturday.

You can also buy your 24 hours online by going to trch.co.uk.