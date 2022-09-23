The game's afoot at Mansfield Palace Theatre as The Hound Of The Baskervilles hits stage

See The Hound Of The Baskervilles when it is performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 4.

Commemorating 120 years of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s world-famous tale, Crime And Comedy Theatre Company present a new stage adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles, touring the UK this autumn.

Doctor Who stars Colin Baker and Terry Molloy will take to the stage in this classic detective tale.

Once facing each other as mortal enemies as the Doctor and Davros in Doctor Who, Baker and Molloy now team up as the iconic Holmes and Watson.

Joined by Dee Sadler (No Place Like Home, BBC; All Creatures Great and Small, BBC) as Doctor Mortimer, this radio-play-on-stage brings to life one of the greatest detective mysteries ever told.

The setting is a radio studio, the actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and the sound effects created live on stage, all combining to transport the audience from Baker Street to Dartmoor, as this tale of murder, mystery and horror is brought to life - surely the greatest detective story ever told!

Adaptor and director Martin Parsons commented: “With 2022 being the 120th anniversary of the publication of The Hound of The Baskervilles, it’s an ideal time for a brand-new adaptation of the world’s most famous detective story.”

Colin Baker is among the stars of The Hound Of The Baskervilles

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk