The game's afoot as thrilling Sherlock Holmes tale hits Mansfield Palace Theatre stage

Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear

By Steve Eyley
14 hours ago - 1 min read
Sherlock Holmes: The Valley Of Fear can be seen at Mansfield's Palace Theatre
Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 1 and 2.

Blackeyed Theatre, in association with South Hill Park, present this famous story by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle,

adapted for the stage by Nick Lane.

    A mysterious, coded message is received, a warning of imminent danger, drawing Sherlock Holmes and the faithful Dr Watson into a tale of intrigue and murder stretching from 221B Baker Street to an ancient moated manor house to the bleak Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley.

    Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of one Professor Moriarty.

    Crammed full of adventure, mystery and of course one or two rather brilliant deductions, The Valley of Fear is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's thrilling final Sherlock Holmes novel, brought to fresh life in this spectacular new stage adaption.

    Don’t miss Blackeyed Theatre’s world premiere production of this story. Original music, stylish theatricality and magical story-telling combine for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

    Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 633133.

