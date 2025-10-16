This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Could the recently announced The Cure tour of 2026 coincide with the follow up to 2024’s Songs Of A Lost World?

The Cure have revealed they’ve 13 songs prepared for a follow-up to their 2024 album, Songs Of A Lost World.

The band are also set to release a concert film highlighting their time on the road promoting the album.

The news had led to more speculation when it could be released - potentially in time for several UK summer music festivals, including Reading and Leeds.

Fans waiting for the next work by The Cure might not have to wait another 16 years to hear another studio album from the group - and the timing seems ideal for 2026 festival seasons.

The group have recently updated their biography on their official website, updating fans regarding several projects that have been completed, including a remix album of their acclaimed 2024 release, Songs Of A Lost World - the follow-up to 2018’s 4:13 Dream.

However, the group have also confirmed that work has begun on a follow-up to the BRIT-nominated work, with the band writing that they returned to Rockfield Studios to record 13 new songs in March 2025.

It could be much less than a 16-year wait to see The Cure release their next studio album - but will it be out in time for the 2026 music festival season? | Getty Images

That news comes as the band has also touted a concert film, The Show Of A Lost World, which documents their recent tour, which many, including the NME, believe will likely focus on their Troxy show, which took place last November.

No dates have yet been announced for either the album nor the concert film, but a comment lead singer Robert Smith made around the time of Songs Of A Lost World’s release - and their most recent tour announcement - has led to more speculation of their appearances at one of the UK’s music festivals next year.

Smith has been hinting since the release of their 2024 album that the band had another album “virtually finished” alongside a third record in the works, but would be reluctant to head back on the road until one of those albums has been completed.

The Cure recently announced that they would be touring the United Kingdom in 2026, with dates in Cardiff, Belfast (Belsonic Festival) and two sold out shows in Manchester and Edinburgh - with their last date scheduled for August 23.

That leaves them currently freed up for the following weekend, which happens to coincide with dates for Reading and Leeds 2026, taking place from August 28 to August 30.

So, could we see the album released before their first tour date on June 24 next year, and is the timing set up to conclude an album tour of the United Kingdom with dates at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park?

Let the speculation continue.

