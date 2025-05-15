The Book of Mormon to bring holy hilarity to Nottingham

The Book of Mormon is created by the people behind South Park and Avenue Q

Outrageous comedy is in store when the smash-hit Tony, Olivier and Grammy award-winning musical The Book of Mormon comes to Nottingham next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, the show runs at the Theatre Royal from Tuesday June 3 to Saturday June 28.

Most Popular

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and award-winning television show South Park and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco. He is the first and only double ‘EGOT’ winner having won all four major entertainment awards at least twice - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won more than 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the US.

The London production opened at the Prince of Wales Theatre in February 2013 when it set the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history and went on to win four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book, music and lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. It’s directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, with choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced by Anne Garefino, Important Musicals and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Visit thebookofmormonmusical.com for more information about the show. See www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555 to book.