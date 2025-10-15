Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Experience the wonder of Merlin - dragons included

From mythical sorcery to ‘70s favourites, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Northern Ballet – Merlin, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Wednesday October 15 to Saturday October 18

Discover how the world’s most famous sorcerer mastered his powers in this epic adventure. The man, the myth and the legend are brought to life through striking sets and costumes, special effects and Northern Ballet’s signature blend of world-class dance and storytelling. And if that’s not enough, there’s a dragon too.

Choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie, the show invited audiences into a world where love blooms, power battles are fought and good will strive to conquer evil. The production is performed to recorded music. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

Audience members can swing with a Georgian king in Horrible Histories

2 The Smeds and The Smoos, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Tuesday October 21 at 2pm and 4.30pm and on Wednesday October 22 at 10.30am and 1pm

Children in Mansfield can soar into space from the comfort of the Palace Theatre with a joyful tale of star-crossed aliens. It tells the story of two rival groups of aliens living on a far-off planet: the Smeds, who are red, and the Smoos, who are blue. The two groups mistrust each other, and the children are told to never play with one another. So, when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom off into space together, how will their families get them back?

The show, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, promises music, laughs, puppetry and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged three and up. Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

3 Horrible Histories: Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Tuesday October 21, 1.30pm and 4.30pm

Kevin Poeung in Merlin (photo: Colleen Mair)

Families can enjoy history ‘with the nasty bits left in’ when Horrible Histories comes to Retford. Audience members can swing with a Georgian king, find out if the Duke of Wellington gets the boot, stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin, help detectives find the headless man, dare to dance the Tyburn jig, be saved by Florence Nightingale, discover what a baby farmer did and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria. The show is written by Terry Deary, Neal Foster and JP Cherrington, based on Terry Deary’s bestselling books. Deary is the world’s bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books, which have been translated into 42 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil.The show runs for about 65 minutes with no interval. Visit majesticretford.org to book.

4 Come and Sing with Matthew Coleridge, Southwell Minster, Saturday October 18

The composer will run a ‘Come and Sing’ Day on his Requiem at Southwell Minster this weekend. The organisers describe the Requiem is an “approachable, tuneful and dramatic work,” which is becoming increasingly popular and is currently at number 65 in the Classic FM Hall of Fame chart.

Matthew will be rehearsing the Requiem in the morning, before an informal performance at 1.15pm with a treble soloist from the Minster Choir, and cello and organ accompaniment. Visit www.southwellminster.org to book.

The Smeds and the Smoos tells the story of two rival groups of aliens living on a far-off planet

5 The Ultimate 70s Show​, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday October 17

Dig out those tank tops, polish those platforms – the ‘70s are back in town. Martin Metcalf, a former guitarist with Geordie, is one of the seven ‘70s rockers and session musicians who make up Ultimate 70s, whose brand of entertainment has been a huge hit with festival goers in Britain and Europe. Intent on re-creating the era they love, they promise fans an authentic evening of ‘70s classic hits, featuring the music of Slade, T.Rex, The Sweet, David Bowie, Suzi Quatro, Alice Cooper, Mott the Hoople, Queen and more. Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

6 Self Esteem, Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Saturday October 18

She’s one of the UK’s most vital and visionary pop voices – and now Self Esteem is heading back to South Yorkshire to play an arena show in Sheffield. Self Esteem, the creative moniker of Rotherham-born Rebecca Lucy Taylor, has had a big 2025 following the release of her latest record A Complicated Woman. A bold and ambitious follow-up to her Mercury and Brit-nominated breakthrough Prioritise Pleasure (2021), the record has been praised for its expansive soundscapes and its unflinching explorations of womanhood. Her shows are known for their communal, celebratory and cathartic atmosphere. Visit www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk to book.

Matthew Coleridge leads a 'come and sing' event in Southwell (photo: Mike Griffiths)

7 Young Hustlers, various venues, Nottingham, October 19

A world of creativity awaits at the festival, aimed at young people and families. Among the attractions are the Big Fish, Little Fish rave at the new Movers venue in Sneinton; a playful and interactive live music session, celebrating traditional Ukrainian music, from BaBa’s Musical Kitchen; and a workshop where children will make their very own mbira, a Zimbabwean thumb piano using recycled materials, led by Sekuru, an internationally renowned Zimbabwean musician and cultural educator. Chocolate-themed workshops run by Luisa’s Chocolates, which sources most of its chocolate from the Solomon Islands, will be a new addition to this year’s festival, where families will also learn about the origins of chocolate and the cocoa farmers responsible for supplying it around the world. The epic Lego Club will be hosted at Bustler Market, and a badge-making workshop by the community arts organisation Freedom Arts will take place at One BC. Visit www.younghustlers.co.uk to book or for more information.

8 Roy 'Chubby' Brown, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Saturday October 18

After 50-plus years in entertainment and comedy, Roy Chubby Brown is still going strong, entertaining thousands of fans up and down the country. The show is strictly for ages 18 and over. The organisers say: “As always if easily offended please stay away!” Visit majesticretford.org to book.

9 Screening: Woman In Motion - Nichelle Nicols (2019), Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday October 17

Celebrate the remarkable life and legacy of Nichelle Nichols, best known for her groundbreaking role as Lieutenant Uhura in Star Trek. This documentary highlights her visionary efforts to change the face of space exploration and inspire generations to reach for the stars. Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem

10 Dreams of FM Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Saturday October 18

The seven-strong professional and polished band of experienced and accomplished musicians have come together to recreate the sound, look and feel of the legendary act. Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.