Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Elle Ma-Kinga N’Zuzi (Tina) and company (photo: Johan Persson)

From a film festival on our doorstep to a beloved musical, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Wednesday July 23

Direct from the West End, the London Palladiu and the Royal Albert Hall, Whitney – Queen of the Night is a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time. After selling 100,000 tickets last year, including a UK arena tour and sold-out shows across the country, Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston returns to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The production that honours her timeless songs with top vocalists and a full live band. Enjoy a three decades of hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional, Run To You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy as Tina Turner (photo: Johan Persson)

2 Mansfield Town Film Festival, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday July 25 to Sunday July 27

Enjoy an exciting and unique programme of independent films from around the world. The festival will showcase over 160 short films curated into 16 themes, all featuring powerful storytelling from bold new voices, with a strong focus on diverse, working-class talent from across the country.

Festival Director Jay Martin said: “From thrilling animations to deeply personal documentaries and daring narrative shorts, there’s truly something for everyone.

“Our mission has always been to champion independent voices – especially those from working-class, underrepresented, and marginalised backgrounds. We’re proud to keep creating space for these stories to be seen and celebrated here in Mansfield.

Mansfield Town Film Festival takes place at Mansfield Palace Theatre

“Whether you’re a film fanatic or just film-curious, we invite you to take a chance on something different and join us for what promises to be an unforgettable three days of cinema, connection and community.”

After an opening ceremony, there will be live screenings, an in-person awards evening, masterclasses, Q&As, workshops and guest panels.

Visit mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com for details.

3 Cirque: The Greatest Show, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Monday July 28, 3pm and 7pm

The show stars Max Fox, Golden Buzzer winner from Britain’s Got Talent

The new production fuses the magic of musical theatre with the wonder of the circus, promising dazzle, daring and delight for all ages.

Blending West End showstoppers with world-class acrobats, aerialists and contortionists, it features heart-stopping stunts, powerful vocals, striking choreography and vibrant visuals.

It stars Max Fox, Golden Buzzer winner from Britain’s Got Talent, whose charisma and soaring vocals bring an extra sparkle to the atmosphere. He is joined by a talented cast of international circus artists and vocalists.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

In the Night Garden is among the shows coming to town

4 Munch - Exhibition on Screen, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday July 25, 1pm

Marking the 150th anniversary of the artist’s birth, the film delves into a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition featuring over 200 of his artworks across Oslo’s Munch Museum and National Gallery. Known worldwide for The Scream, Munch’s artistic legacy extends far beyond his most famous piece, with The Frieze of Life and countless other works offering profound insights into the human condition. The film takes viewers beyond the surface of Munch’s paintings, exploring the background, symbolism and reasons behind his creations. It offers a chance to learn about the artist’s unconventional methods – such as leaving his paintings exposed to nature’s elements – and his complex personality, marked by humour, strained relationships and extraordinary insight. The screening takes place in the Mansfield Palace Theatre lounge, a historic venue that began as Mansfield's first purpose-built cinema in 1910.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

5 In the Night Garden Live, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Wednesday July 30, 10am, 12 noon and 3pm

The Bafta-winning CBeebies favourite makes a magical return with the beautifully staged production Igglepiggle’s Busy Day on Wednesday July 30 with performances at 10am, midday and 3pm. Little ones can see Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends brought to life through full-size costumes, puppets, and enchanting music in a heart-warming show made just for young audiences.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book or for more information.

Queen of the Night celebrates Whitney Houston

6 Oklahoma!, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Sunday July 27, 7.30pm

Theatregoers can step into the world of soaring dreams, sweeping plains and unforgettable melodies of Oklahoma! in Retford. Under the baton of the conductor Brady Mould, Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will present the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical with a full orchestra, talented cast and choir. The show is known for its vibrant score, much-loved songs and timeless story of love, rivalry and community.

Oklahoma! tells the story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, in 1906, it tells the story of farm girl, Laurey Williams, and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry.

The show has many memorable numbers, including Oh, What A Beautiful Morning, The Surrey with The Fringe on Top, I Cain’t Say No and People Will Say We’re in Love, as well as the iconic show-stopper Oklahoma!.

Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra proudly showcases the talents of local musicians and singers.

Tickets cost £22. Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.

7 The Glam Rock Show – Get It On, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, July 26

Step into the ultimate glam rock experience on a trip back to the golden age of glitter, guitars and anthems that defined a generation. A live band and powerhouse vocalists perform hits from T. Rex, Slade, Bowie, The Bay City Rollers, Sweet, Suzi Quatro, Wizzard, Mud and more. Visit

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

8 Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Theatre Royal Nottingham, until Saturday August 2

The hit West End production Tina – The Tina Turner Musical comes to Nottingham as part of its first UK tour. The show continues to run in the West End at the Aldwych Theatre, where it has played for more than six years following its world premiere, receiving critical acclaim and breaking box office records at the venue. The production is also a global success, with eight productions having opened worldwide since 2018, including on Broadway.

It tells the story of the 12-time Grammy Award winning queen of rock ‘n’ roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her hits, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High, the musical is a true story of a woman who shattered barriers and defied the bounds of age, gender and race in her rise to stardom.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

9 The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole 13 ¾ The Musical, Nottingham Playhouse, Thursday July 24 to Saturday July 26

Based on the beloved novel by Sue Townsend, this comical and heartwarming musical follows Adrian Mole, an awkward but endearing teenager navigating the trials of adolescence in 1980s Britain. As he copes with family struggles, school bullies, unrequited love for the beautiful Pandora, and his own unshakable belief in his intellectual genius, Adrian’s diary captures every moment with wit and charm.

Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

10 Science Museum Live, Nottingham Playhouse, Monday July 28

London’s world-renowned Science Museum presents this new stage production aimed at igniting curiosity, fuelling imaginations and inspiring young people.

Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.