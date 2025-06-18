Ten of the best shows taking to the stage in Notts in the coming days

Diana Ross performs with her band and a live orchestra

jk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 MUSIC

Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir and Ravenshead Swing Band: Summer Sing and Swing, Mansfield Rugby Club, June 21, 7.30pm

Audience members are promised a foot-tapping evening, with uplifting swing music, male voice choir standards, songs from the shows and other music in a wide range of styles. Visit www.mansfieldmvc.co.uk to book. Tickets are also available from band and choir members, Watson Knipe Accountants on 01623 490120 and choir secretary Eileen Lawrence on 01623 455373.

Mansfield Male Voice Choir recently enjoyed a tour of South Wales

2 MUSIC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Steinman’s Love Hurts – Power Ballads & Anthems, Mansfield Palace Theatre, June 20

From the producers of Anything For Love and Vampires Rock and starring Steve Steinman, this new show features a cast of singers and seven-piece live band, performing some of the greatest power ballads and anthems of all time. The show includes tracks from Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Aerosmith, Tina Turner, Cutting Crew, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Rainbow, Van Halen, Europe, Air Supply and many more.

Visit mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre or call 01623 463133 to book.

The Book of Mormon is created by the people behind South Park and Avenue Q

3 MUSIC

Diana & Lionel - Endless Love Theatre Tour, Majestic Theatre, Retford, June 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrate Diana Ross and Lionel Richie with top vocalists and a stellar live band.The show is packed with Motown classics and timeless smash hits such as I’m Coming Out, Dancing On The Ceiling, Upside Down, Say You Say Me, Chain Reaction, All Night Long, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Hello, Can’t Hurry Love and of course Endless Love. Visit majesticretford.org to book.

4 MUSIC

Outrageous fun awaits in The Book of Mormon

Showaddywaddy, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, June 20

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, the veteran retro rock'n’rollers have sold more than 20 million records and have toured all corners of the world extensively. Expect the likes of Under the Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When and Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

5 MUSIC

John Wilson & Sinfonia Of London - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Greatest Hits, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, June 21

John Wilson conducts the Sinfonia Of London in a concert of Rodgers and Hammerstein favourites

The 70-piece orchestra, conducted by John Wilson, perform beloved songs from some of the greatest musicals of all time, including South Pacific, The Sound Of Music, Oklahoma!, Carousel and The King and I. The audience will be treated to classic numbers such as Oh What A Beautiful Morning, People Will Say We're in Love, Some Enchanted Evening and Younger Than Springtime. The Sunday Times said: “John Wilson is the most exciting British conductor since Simon Rattle – his Sinfonia of London sets the gold standard.” Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

6 MUSIC

Diana Ross, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, June 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legendary singer performs two sets of her career-spanning greatest hits, from The Supremes to present day, accompanied by her band and three of the UK’s leading orchestras who will bring their string and horn sections to enhance Ms Ross’s wide-ranging musical repertoire. Expect the likes of Chain Reaction, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’m Coming Out, Stop! in the Name of Love and hot jazz from Lady Sings the Blues. Visit motorpointarenanottingham.com to book.

7 STAGE

ADHD Unmasked, Mansfield Palace Theatre, June 19

Hester Garinger: 'I’ve spent my whole life wondering why I do things in a certain way and now I know why' (photo: Andrew Crowley)

Open conversation, laughter and refreshing honesty are promised in an evening all about ADHD courtesy of speaker and former television and radio presenter and Hester Grainger Members of the audience will have the chance to ask questions and hear inspiring stories and experiences, while learning more about Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder.

Hester and her husband Kelly are co-founders of Perfectly Autistic, a neurodiversity consultancy which they launched in 2020. They work with organisations to support neurodivergent employees through training, talks, webinars and coaching. Hester and Kelly are neurodivergent, having both been diagnosed with ADHD in their 40s, after Kelly was diagnosed as autistic. Hester is also a mother to two teens with autism and ADHD.

Hester Grainger started her television career presenting on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff. She went on to work on Loose Women and Today with Des and Mel, and has appeared on radio stations including BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live and even hosted her own show on BBC Radio Berkshire. She went viral after her appearance on the ADHD Chatter podcast with Alex Partridge, with clips from her episode being viewed more than 22 million times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hester has been a guest on a host of other including ADHD Chatter, The Hidden 20% and ADHD Women's Wellbeing Podcast. She has written about neurodiversity for publications including Huffington Post, Evening Standard and Reader’s Digest.

Visit mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre or call 01623 463133 to book.

8 POETRY

Nottingham Poetry Festival, various venues, until June 22

The festival will once again showcase poetry in all its forms, from emerging artists at open mics to nationally acclaimed poets, poetry set to music, poetry slams, workshops, debates and so much more across 50-plus venues. Tickets are available for a select number of performances while the majority of the festival programme remains free to access.

Visit nottinghampoetryfestival.com for details.

9 THEATRE

The Book of Mormon, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, until June 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outrageous comedy is promised with the smash-hit Tony, Olivier and Grammy award-winning musical. It’s written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone – the creators of the Emmy and award-winning television show South Park and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police – along with Robert Lopez, who co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won more than 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the US.

The London production opened at the Prince of Wales Theatre in February 2013 when it set the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history and went on to win four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical.

See www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 STAGE Land of Hope and Glory, Mansfield Palace Theatre, June 18, 2pm to 4.40pm

Much-loved performer Neil Sands and his cast promise the best of British entertainment, especially produced to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. This patriotic and nostalgic afternoon is filled with memorable songs, including a rousing selection from Last Night of The Proms, old time Sing-alongs, Great British showtunes and ever-popular favourites from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. Theatregoers are promised over two hours of timeless nostalgia, with more than 50 costume changes, including a spectacular 1940s-style VE Day party with enough bunting, flags and fun to light up the brightest stage, followed by flag-waving finale in a heartwarming tribute to the veterans of the armed forces.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.