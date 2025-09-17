Technology meets nature in drone light spectacular

The 40-minute performance features 600 drones (photo: Felix Russell-Saw)

Tickets are now on sale for a one-of-a-kind drone show that promises to light up the skies over Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wild: The Drone Light Show takes place at Trent Bridge from Friday November 28 to Sunday November 30. It aims to bring the animal kingdom to life in a fusion of cutting-edge technology, artistry and music.

Most Popular

Before the main event, guests can enjoy a family-friendly pre-show programme. The main event is a 40-minute performance in which more than 600 drones light up the night sky, creating vivid depictions of four wild worlds — desert, ocean, arctic, and jungle — synchronised with music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Mills, founder of production company Yuup, which is co-producing the event, said: “We set out to capture the wonder of the natural world and put audiences at the heart of it. When we asked our audiences what they most wanted to see in a drone show, the answer was clear: the animal kingdom.

"That inspired a journey across deserts, oceans, arctic worlds and jungles, brought vividly to life in the night sky — from penguins to polar bears.”

Yuup is producing the show with Celestial, a world-leading drone art company. Together, they launched the UK’s first paid-for ticketed drone light shows in 2023. To date, their shows have been seen by more than 130,000 people.

Visit www.wilddroneshow.com to book.