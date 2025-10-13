The news comes after much speculation what her announcement on Good Morning America would be earlier today.

Taylor Swift has announced a brand new six-part docuseries to air on Disney+

The End of an Era is set to give fans a look behind the curtain of her final performances on the smash-hit world tour.

The announcement has also seen an extended version of her Era’s Concert film earn an extended cut this year.

Taylor Swift is giving fans a monumental look behind the curtain of her record-breaking Eras Tour with the announcement of a new six-part documentary series, The End of an Era.

In a much-anticipated announcement she was set to make on Good Morning America earlier today, the singer announced that the series is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on December 12, with two episodes dropping on the first day, followed by a weekly release schedule.

Taylor Swift has announced a new six-part docuseries on the final days of her Era’s tour, set to air on Disney+ in December. | Getty Images for The Recording A

In a statement made on Instagram, Swift explained the motivation behind the project. "It was the End of an Era, and we knew it," she wrote. "We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

The news was accompanied by a candid clip from the docuseries, which shows a post-show Swift, too full of adrenaline to sleep. In a relatable moment, she plans to watch TV and sign a staggering 2,000 CDs to wind down.

In a surprise dual announcement, the documentary will be released alongside an extended edition of her concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show.

This new version, filmed during the tour’s final stop in Vancouver, will feature songs from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was not included in the original theatrical release.

The film will also include exclusive behind-the-scenes content and special appearances from artists and close friends, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.

The announcement caps a period of unprecedented success for the artist. Her recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, and its accompanying film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, have both shattered records.

The album sold 2.7 million copies on its first day alone and surpassed Adele’s 2015 record for first-week sales with 3.5 million equivalent album units. Meanwhile, the film hit number one at the domestic box office, proving Swift's dominance across both the music and film industries.

However, the album has not been without critics, with some calling the lyrics “laughable” while the numerous variants of the album have also seen some ardent fans complain that the artist is perhaps ‘milking’ her audience this time around - however, it’s still not the most amount of variants Swift has released for one album.

