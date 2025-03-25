Today marks the sad anniversary when one of the world’s most beloved drummers died at the age of 50 - Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins .

The late drummer was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia as the band were currently on tour across South America, with Foo Fighters scheduled to play the Estéreo Picnic festival .

Born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 17 1972, Hawkins’ first rose to prominence as a member of Alanis Morissette’s backing band, Sexual Chocolate , before replacing William Goldsmith as the drummer for Foo Fighters in 1997.

He would continue in that role, despite the speculation at times Foo Fighters were calling it a day, until his death in 2022, but along with his role in the band would also find time to cultivate a solo-project known as Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders , while also being a member of Chevy Metal alongside Wiley Hodgden.

In tribute to the late drummer, take a look at the life of Taylor Hawkins with a selection of images throughout his time as a member of Foo Fighters with our special photo gallery dedicated to the charismatic, energetic, talented and sorely missed musician

