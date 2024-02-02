Check out the performance by The Tap Factory at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

​Tap Factory is a clever blend of dance, percussion, acrobatics and comedy, performed with gusto by a troupe of artists who have captivated audiences worldwide over the past decade.

Come along and enjoy this 10th anniversary celebration at the Leeming Street-based venue.

Prepare to be captivated as eight male performers deliver an electrifying display of high-energy dance, explosive percussion and jaw-dropping acrobatics, seamlessly woven together with live music and mesmerizing choreography.

Show creator and producer Vincent Pausanias, said: “Book now for an evening of rhythms, sometimes powerful and sometimes very smooth, that penetrate and vibrate the bodies and minds of the whole audience.”

For more on tickets for the show, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463133.