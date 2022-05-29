Talented twins to take centre stage in new musical Identical at Nottingham Playhouse

The young stars of the new musical Identical, which is to be staged at Nottingham Playhouse. (Photo by Alastair Muir)

After a five-year casting search and multiple auditions across the UK, three sets of talented identical twins are about to become Britain’s latest musical theatre stars.They say you should never work with children or animals but this summer Olivier and Tony award-winning director Trevor Nunn will be doing both, with three sets of identical twins.Kyla and Nicole Fox, aged 12, from County Armagh, Emme and Eden Patrick, 12 from Waltham Abbey and Sienna and Savannah Robinson, 12 from Bromley, are the youngsters playing Lottie and Lisa in the world premiere of Identical, a new musical destined for the West End.For more on how to get hold of tickets to see this show, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

