Talented trio to star in revival of award-winning play ART at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Seann Walsh, Chris Harper and Aden Gillett will star in ART at Nottingham Theatre Royal later this year (Photo credit: Michael Wharley)

​ART

Nottingham Theatre Royal, October 7 to 12/Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, October 22 to 26.

Seann Walsh, Chris Harper and Aden Gillett will star in Yasmina Reza’s multi-award winning play when it tours the country later this year, including eagerly-awaited visits to the two city centre venues in October. The talented trio of award-winning comedian Seann Walsh, Chris Harper (Call the Midwife, Coronation Street) and Aden Gillett (The Crown, The House of Elliot) will be directed by the acclaimed Iqbal Khan in a new production of Yasmina Reza's fiendishly clever and hilariously funny play.

This multi-award-winning play is a razor-sharp exploration of art, love and friendship that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

A seemingly simple purchase of contemporary art - an all-white painting – ignites a hilarious debate amongst three close friends.What begins as a light-hearted discussion about art quickly descends into a riotous exploration of the blurred lines between art and reality.Additional venues and dates are expected to be added to the tour later in the year.

Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk