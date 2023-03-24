Talented performers are ready to Dance It Out at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 5 to 8.

The Leeming Street-based venue is set to play host to the latest eagerly-awaited annual show from the talented members of the Sarah Patrick School Of Dance.

All types of dance are to be featured in the performances, which take place nightly from 7pm, ranging from ballet and tap to jazz and street, plus singing and musical theatre.

Dance It Out is to be performed soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The dance school’s principal Sarah Patrick explained: “A lot of work has gone into this from so many people, so we hope dance fans will come along and support the youngsters and enjoy the shows.

“There will be 120 people taking part, with members’ ages ranging from two-and-half years old up to adults.Everyone will appear in each performance and this is our main showcase of the year.

"Everyone's been working hard over the past six months and we are all really looking forward to it.”

Based in South Normanton at St Michael's Church Hall, the dance school has members from right across the area and sessions take place on most days of the week, except Friday.

The dance school meets in South Normanton and has members from across the area.

The Sarah Patrick School of Dance has been running since 2004 and will be celebrating its 20th birthday next year.

Sarah added: “We kept busy during the Covid lockdowms via Zoom with workshops, dance parties etc and I feel we've come back strongly since 2021."

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this year’s performances, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463133.

