Take That announce 2024 tour with dates confirmed at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Take That are on tour again next year.

Sheffield Utilita Arena, April 13 and 14/The City Ground, Nottingham, May 26.

One of the UK’s most successful bands have announced their return with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024, alongside news of their ninth studio album This Life, set for release on November 24.Tickets will go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, September 29.

To celebrate the news further, Take That have also released their new single Windows, out now.This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland.They will be joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.

Take That are renowned for their huge productions and incredible live shows, and currently hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows.2011’s Progress tour broke box office records by selling over one million tickets in less than 24 hours, becoming the biggest tour in the UK.

Details: For more, go to https://tix.to/TakeThat