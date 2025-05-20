Swing back to the '60s with afternoon of nostalgic sounds from top acts in Nottingham

Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich are among the bands taking part

A feast of musical nostalgia is in store when The Sensational 60’s Experience comes to Nottingham next month for a matinee performance.

Six favourites from arguably pop’s greatest decade give a fast-moving show, ideal for those wanting to relive memories of younger years or who simply want to see what their parents and grandparents have been raving about for all these years.

The show stars Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, The Trems (featuring Jeff Brown, a former member of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, Mike d’Abo (former lead singer with Manfred Mann), Spencer James (lead singer with The Searchers for 40 years) and Vanity Fare.

Full of timeless classics, hits include The Legend of Xanadu, Silence Is Golden, Mighty Quinn, Needles and Pins, Storm In A Teacup, Hitchin’ a Ride and many more.

The Sensational 60’s Experience heads to the Royal Concert Hall on Sunday June 1, beginning at 3pm.

Call 0115 989 5555 or visit trch.co.uk to book or for more information.