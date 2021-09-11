Sunday afternoon treat at Nottingham venue for classical music fans

You can enjoy a concert by Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra on October 10.

Classical music lovers in the area can come along for a Sunday afternoon concert featuring two great pieces of romantic music, packed full of wonderful melodies.

Conducted by Mark Heron, the orchestra will be playing Brahms’s Piano Concerto No 1, with talented soloist Ian Buckle, and Rachmaninov’s Symphony No 2, a big and justifiably popular work bursting with the composer’s trademark melodic gifts.

Tickets to see Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra in action are: stalls £20, arena £16, students/children £5.

They are are available in advance only from Ticketsource by going online to ticketsource.co.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366

More details on the orchestra are available by going to the website and checking out www.nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk

