Summer Swing and Sing concert not to be missed at Mansfield Rugby Club in June

Make sure that you get your tickets nice and early to see Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir and Ravenshead Swing Band featuring in the Summer Sing and Swing concert at Mansfield Rugby Club.

The special midsummer evening concert is to be held at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 21, at a new venue for both Mansfield and District Male Voice and Ravenshead Swing Band. It’s a treat that is not to be missed by music fans in our area – and beyond.

Following a successful collaboration at a concert held in Southwell Minster in front of a sellout audience of more than 450, the choir and the band, are staging a summer concert.

These two talented groups have met on many previous occasions, performing not only at Southwell Minster but also Ravenshead Village Hall and local churches.

Mansfield Rugby Club, with a capacity of 400 will surely make the concert one of the area’s musical highlight in the summer of 2025.

Audiences will be foot tapping, clapping and cheering to sound of uplifting swing music and the male voice choir will be serenading the audience with vocal standards, songs from the shows and music portraying a wide range of styles and repertoire.

Doors open at 6.45pm and admission is by ticket (£10). Tickets are available from band and choir members, Watson Knipe Accountants in Ravenshead, on 01623 490120, Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir secretary, Eileen Lawrence, on 01623 455373 or alternatively you can go online to check out www.mansfieldmvc.co.uk