Stripped-down Sheffield gig for multi-talented musician Blair Dunlop

Blair Dunlop (Photo credit: Emilie Cotterill)

Sheffield Greystones, March 5.

One of the UK’s finest singer-songwriters is to tour the country, including a visit to Sheffield.For a man still in his 20s, whose debut album, Blight & Blossom, won the Horizon Award at the 2013 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, whose 2010 debut EP is now a collector’s item and who was declared the “vital bridge between Brit folk’s first and latest flowerings” by Q magazine, one might think it easy to rest on the laurels of an already successful career…but no!Having not been able to tour extensively due to the impact of Covid-19, Blair will tour throughout March and April in the format his fans love him best: one man – one guitar!The award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist has now released four albums, two EPs and toured around the globe, winning plaudits wherever he goes.

Details: For more go to blairdunlop.comPhoto: Emilie Cotterill

