​Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood to hit stage as Miss Hannigan in Annie at city venue

Paul French, Craig Revel Horwood and Rosalind James in a scene from the touring production of Annie (Photo by Paul Coltas)

​In this hit musical set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…

With its award-winning book and score, this production includes the unforgettable songs It’s the Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

For more on how to get tickets to see Annie at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.