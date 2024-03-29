There will be thrills, chills and laughs too when Cluedo 2 visits the area in May (Photo credit: Alastair Muir)

​Casualty and Heartbeat star Jason Durr will also be featured in the cast Colonel Mustard and the production is directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong).

Based on the classic Hasbro boardgame, Cluedo 2 is written by BAFTA-award-winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, who penned the likes of TV hits Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart and, for the stage, Dreamboats and Petticoats.

Ellie Leach won the hearts of the nation as she waltzed her way to victory (with dance partner Vito) to win the Glitterball Trophy in December.

She is also known to millions of viewers as Faye Windass in Coronation Street.

During her 13 years on the soap, Ellie was involved in various memorable storylines and nominated for numerous acting awards.

Ellie Leach said: “After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2. I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

Jason Durr said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo 2 as Colonel Mustard. I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character.

Jason Durr and Ellie Leach star in Cluedo 2, coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from May 21 to 25. (Photo by Alastair Muir)

"I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK in its 75th anniversary year.”

Following the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back on stage with a brand new, original comedy mystery, set in the swinging 60s, written by one of the UK’s most successful TV and stage writing duos.

The cast also includes Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver) and Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green).

As the bodies pile up, our colourful characters - The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White - move from room to room trying to escape the murderer and survive the night.

See Cluedo 2 at Nottingham Theatre Royal in May.

Cluedo 2 will keep audiences guessing right up to the final moments, and budding detectives of all ages, from eight to 80 and beyond, can watch for the clues and unravel the secrets, as they try to work out whodunnit… with what… and where!

For more on how to get hold of tickets to see Cluedo 2, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.