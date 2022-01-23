Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, March 21.

A rescheduled and highly anticipated undertaking, Stormzy’s huge 55-date H.I.T.H. World Tour has shows spanning across Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America, UK and Ireland and Africa.The tour marks Stormzy’s biggest live offering to date.Stormzy’s latest album Heavy Is The Head marks a hugely exciting outing for the multi award-winning phenomenon, a record which has been executively produced entirely by the musician himself.It showcases his lyricism and musicality, alongside many of his celebrated and relatable subject matters.The album also features additional vocals from some of the most exciting musicians of this generation, all of whom have been handpicked by Stormzy, including Aitch, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran and more.

Details: For more, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

