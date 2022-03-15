Stones Roses frontman Ian Brown to bring new tour to Nottingham Rock City

Tickets go on sale from 9.30am on Friday, March 18, via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.ukThe ten dates will take place in September and October and will include an eagerly-awaited visit to Nottingham Rock City, based on Talbot Street in the city centre, on October 6.Brown first came to prominence with the Stone Roses in the late 80s after the release of their seminal, self-titled debut album.After the band broke up in the mid-90s, he went on to enjoy his own successful solo career with albums such as Unfinished Monkey Business, Golden Greats and Music Of The Spheres.When the emotional reunion of The Stone Roses took place ten years ago, Brown was there to front it, to the joy of the band’s many fans.