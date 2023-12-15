Still time for you to get tickets for some panto fun at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Dani Harmer is among the stars of Beauty and the Beast at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo by Elizabeth Orridge Photography)

​Mansfield Palace Theatre until December 31.

There’s still time for you to snap up some of the remaining tickets to see this smash-hit production at the Leeming Street-based venue.

Leading the cast of the family-friendly production are Dani Harmer and Adam Moss.Dani is best known as CBBC’s Tracy Beaker while comic Adam is firm favourite with local audiences, returning year after year to sprinkle his hilarious antics over the panto proceedings.

Featuring songs from your favourite musicals (think Six and Calendar Girls) plus chart-toppers from across the decades (ABBA, Backstreet Boys, Dua Lipa and Elton John to name a few), there is something for all tastes in this magical Christmas show that has been receiving rave reviews.

One of the most popular fairy tales of all, Beauty and the Beast is the story of Belle, who finds herself imprisoned in an enchanted castle by a prince who has been transformed into a hideous beast by an evil sorceress.

Can Belle see beyond the beast’s appearance and fall in love with her captor? Will the beast return to the world he once knew and win the hand of the girl who has melted his heart?

Details: To check on ticket availability go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk