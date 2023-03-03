Step back in time as Lipstick On Your Collar brings the hits to two local venues

See the nostaglia blast that is Lipstick On Your Collar at two Notts venues in June.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, June 2/Retford Majestic Theatre, June 17.

The popular touring show is to return to our area for two Nottinghamshire shows in June.Step back in time to the golden era of music where the jukebox roared and feet didn't touch the floor.

Get your dancing shoes at the ready, grab yourself a milkshake and relax - you are in for an evening of back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s.

From the birth of rock n roll through to the beat group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, the show is packed with more than 40 hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and more.

Performed by a full live band, this acclaimed show features excellent vocals, tight harmonies and an infectious sense of fun.

Details: For more on tickets for the shows, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or majesticretford.org