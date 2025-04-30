Stay for an evening at Fawlty Towers as hit play comes to Nottingham

John Cleese (third from left) with stars of the play Danny Bayne, Mia Austen, Joanne Clifton, Paul Nicholas and Hemi Yeroham

It’s one of the greatest television comedies of all time – and now Fawlty Towers is coming to life in Nottingham.

Nearly 50 years since it was first broadcast on BBC Two in September 1975, John Cleese, who co-wrote the series with Connie Booth - has chosen three of his favourite original TV episodes and adapted them into a two-hour play, complete with a new finale. The episodes in question are The Hotel Inspector, The Germans and Communication Problems.

Set in a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay, only 12 half hour episodes of the original BBC comedy were ever made.

The play tells how, following a tip-off that hotel inspectors may be visiting and eager to impress, irate proprietor Basil Fawlty attempts to ingratiate himself with guests that he suspects are there to critique the establishment. The situation is further plagued by a party of Germans, the deaf and dotty guest-from-hell, Mrs Richards, whose infuriating complaints prevent him from hiding a gambling win from his ever vigilant and bossy wife, Sybil. Together they run their hotel with a little help from the unflappable Polly, and very little help at all from Manuel, the trainee waiter from Barcelona who is the butt of Fawlty’s frustration.

Paul Nicholas is The Major in Fawlty Towers - The Play

Fawlty Towers – The Play is heading on tour following hugely successful and critically acclaimed West End run.

Cleese said:“I’m thrilled with the top-class group of comedy actors that we've assembled for the UK tour.

"I never thought that all these years later the stage show would get the reception that it has. But here we are, still making theatres rock with laughter.”

The play is directed by originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, and stars Danny Bayne as Basil Fawlty, Mia Austen as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham reprising his role as Manuel, Joanne Clifton as Polly, Paul Nicholas reprising his role as The Major and Jemma Churchill as Mrs Richards.

It has been described as “as good as comedy gets” by the Sunday Times, “the funniest show in town” by the Daily Express and “an indisputably funny evening” by the Daily Telegraph

The television show won many awards and plaudits including two Baftas for Best Situation Comedy. In 2000, it was voted the best British programme of all time in a British Film Institute poll.

Fawlty Towers – The Play runs at the Theatre Royal from June 2 to 6, 2026.