Start your eNGine: Notts record label launches exciting new talent

eNGine Room is a new music label that supports aspiring local artists with dreams of breaking into the industry.

Reg Clegg, principal arts officer at Inspire Youth Arts and eNGine Room label lead said: “eNGine Room is dedicated to supporting, showcasing and releasing some of the best young talent emerging in Nottinghamshire, with tailored support to suit the artist’s needs.

“The label is partnered with a team of experts, to equip the young musicians with the best advice and tools for the development of their professional careers within the music industry.”

Jack Chapman performs at the showcase.

The label currently represents seven young artists from across Nottinghamshire.

Jack Chapman, aged 19, signed to the label last year.

He said: “I had reached a point in my music where not a lot was going on.

“All of my gigs had dried up because venues were closed. I’d done a few virtual shows, but nothing ever came from them.

Sam Barker on stage at the showcase.

“Then Reg and the team at the label came along and I felt inspired again.”

Showcase

The label has now hosted a launch event at Rough Trade, Nottingham, to showcase the musical talents of five of its artists.

Jack performed in last week’s show, along with ALT BLK ERA, Sam Barker, Omari Marsalis and Sam Adams, highlighting the home-grown talent emerging in Nottinghamshire.

Jack said: “In my experience of Nottinghamshire and the Midlands, the music scene is full of incredible home-grown talent.

“The problem is, if you don’t know where to start in the industry, like me, you will need a helping hand, and that’s hard to find.

“I think that’s where eNGine Room is really helping me.

“I never had a clue how to promote my music before, but with their support, I really feel like I can get to the next level.”

eNGine Room is always looking for new young talent who may not have the means to navigate the industry on their own. The label is supported by Inspire and ACE, council-funded organisations delivering cultural and learning services across Nottinghamshire.

Hear all of eNGine Room’s new releases at engineroomlabel.bandcamp.com/music