Meadowlands is a new festival held at Nottingham’s Victoria Embankment on Friday, June 3.

Across three stages, Meadowlands will play host to much-loved and established live acts, alongside some of the hottest bands to emerge over the last year.

Running from 2pm to 10.30pm, the event will be headlined by Gerry Cinnamon, whose gigs have become folklore. They feature joyous mass fan singalongs inspiring devotion and a dedicated following that has swelled, via word-of-mouth, to epic proportions.

The show in Nottingham will be one of only a handful of shows where his fans will be able to see him outdoors in the UK this summer.

Also on the bill are The Kooks, The Reytons, The Rosadocs, The Mysterines, and many more.

For more, go to https://www.eventim.co.uk/event/meadowlands