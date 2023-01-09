Stars all set to shine when Em-Con returns to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham this summer

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, June 10 and 11.

Em-Con returns to the venue for another jam-packed weekend in 2023, looking to build on the success of the well-received 2022 event.

Taking over the arena on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, fans attending Em-Con can expect the usual fare of unmissable celebrity meet and greets, traders and stalls, superb film and TV sets and props, some seriously impressive cosplay and so much more for you all to enjoy during the weekend.

There will be lots to enjoy - and stars galore - when the Em-Con event returns to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham later this year.

Last year saw stars from the likes of Harry Potter, Star Wars, Red Dwarf, Hot Fuzz, Doctor Who, Gavin & Stacey attending.

This year, those already confirmed as attending Em-Con 2023 include the veteran character actor Julian Glover, whose long and illustrious career includes well-received appearances in The Empire Strikes Back, Game Of Thrones and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, among many others; former Doctor Who star Colin Baker; Danny John-Jules and Chloe Annett from Red Dwarf, plus Mark Allen Shepherd, Hugo Myatt, Mike Quinn, and John Rhys-Davies, best known as Sallah in the Indiana Jones films and Gimli in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

