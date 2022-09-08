Star turn George Ezra is not to be missed in Nottingham and Sheffield arena shows

George Ezra

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, October 1/Utilita Arena, Sheffield, October 2.

BRIT Award-winning, multi-platinum selling musician George Ezra will be touring to promote his new album Gold Rush Kid, released in June via Columbia Records.

The UK tour will end with arena shows in Nottingham and then Sheffield.

“The Gold Rush Kid? That’s me,” said George, reflecting on the title of his third record, a 12-strong suite of marvellous, transporting, elevational songs, that more than anything “sound like me. That’s what ties them together.

”It’s a character I’m looking to embody, to remind myself how I felt throughout the process of writing and recording these songs.”

After two blockbuster albums – Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018) - both of which reached number 1 in the UK and sold millions around the world, and the latter of which earned him his first number 1 single in ‘Shotgun’ and won him the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist – it was time to return to heart and hearth, with an album written and produced entirely in London with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com or https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/Photo credit: Adam Scarborough