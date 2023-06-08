News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Star singer Alfie Boe to bring autumn tour to Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Alfie Boe
By Steve Eyley
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Alfie Boe is to sing at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield later this year.Alfie Boe is to sing at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield later this year.
Alfie Boe is to sing at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield later this year.

Sheffield City Hall, September 27/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 6.

The popular tenor will bring his latest nationwide UK tour to two venues in the area this autumn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From leading the cast of Les Misérables – which received a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’ – and three sold-out solo UK tours, Boe has always strived to bring great music to different audiences.

Most Popular

    His career exploded in 2002 when director Baz Luhrmann cast him in a lead role in the acclaimed Broadway revival of La Bohème. Alfie's powerhouse performance brought him a Tony award and marked his arrival on the international scene.

    Alfie led the cast of Les Misérables as Jean Valjean in the West End and played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway.

    Alfie is also a platinum, multi-million-selling recording artist, with four top ten solo albums, and three number one albums with Michael Ball.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Details: For ticket availability, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:NottinghamSheffieldNottingham Royal Concert Hall