Star siblings Haim to play eagerly-awaited tour date at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, July 19.

Fresh off their headline US tour and a run of European festivals, including an amazing set at Glastonbury , Haim are starting their long-awaited UK tour.

The One More Haim Tour will see the band performing their biggest UK shows to date.

It will be a welcome and long-awaited return for the Californian sisters, who sold out Alexandra Palace two times over the last time they were on these shores.

Their latest release, Women In Music Pt. III, topped the UK album chart upon release and was welcomed with an outpouring of critical acclaim and rave reviews.

Last May, the band took home their third Brit Award for best international group.

Women In Music Pt. III is the follow-up to Haim’s second album, Something To Tell You, which debuted at No.2 on the UK album charts and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 following release and was acclaimed across the board.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com