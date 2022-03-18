Catch bassist extraordinaire Miranda Sykes in action at Misson Community Hall soon

The visit to the area forms part of Miranda’s Farmhouse Sessions Tour.

Since 2004, Miranda has been best known for her collaboration with Show of Hands but has also toured with other bands, in duos, as a soloist and and even fronting her own band, whether as singer, guitarist or double bass player.

She has been on the road for 25 years since the age of 17 and her live performances are always worth catching.

The Farmhouse Sessions covers the whole of Miranda's career and is a celebration of life and love in all its forms.

The tour is an opportunity for her to bring these beautiful songs to life on stage and use her voice to spread hope and happiness for all our futures.

For tickets to see Miranda Sykes in action, contact Viv on 01302 719868 or email [email protected]