Star performer Beverley Knight is heading for the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Hands up if you're going to see Beverley Knight's forthcoming Nottingham tour date?

One of the UK’s most consistent artists for almost three decades, this latest tour is celebrating both her incredible career over the years and also marks her milestone 50th birthday.

Back together with her live band, fans in the area can expect a fun-filled night where she will perform all of her classic hits, along with new songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, Wolverhampton-born Knight has forged a formidable parallel career in theatre.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Her West End debut was the starring role in The Bodyguard, followed by leading the Tony winning Memphis The Musical.

At the request of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber she joined the cast of Cats, playing the iconic role of Grizabella.