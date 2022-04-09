Star line-up for stylish comedy Private Lives at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Noel Coward’s gloriously entertaining play will be visiting Nottingham and is the inaugural show for The Nigel Havers Theatre Company, which will be touring the country with a wonderful line-up of theatrical gems.The production stars Olivier Award-winning Patricia Hodge as Amanda and Nigel Havers as Elyot, the role that was taken by Noel Coward in the original production in 1930.The dazzling comic masterpiece is both a scintillatingly witty and scathingly vitriolic study of the rich and reckless in love.Elyot and Amanda, who were once married, find themselves in adjoining rooms in the same hotel on the French coast, both on honeymoon with their new partners.Their initial horror quickly evaporates and soon they’re sharing cocktails and a romantic serenade.