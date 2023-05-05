Chantel McGregor is pictured in concert action (Photo by Laurence Harvey)

Chantry Brewery, Rotherham, May 13/Nottingham Rescue Rooms, May 18.

A real musical prodigy, Chantel has moved from the high promises shown in her teenage years to become one of the leading guitarists on the current music scene.

Ever since Chantel stepped out in the pro-musician world, her stunning live performances demonstrated that she had the ability to perform rock for the new age, played by a musician born with an effortless virtuosity.

Since then, she has built a loyal and growing fan base who follow her every move.

Throughout lockdown, Chantel performed a weekly live stream, the Shed Sessions, which streamed every Saturday at 5pm for more than a year and in August 2021, she released two albums featuring music performed on the Shed Sessions.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, Chantel has been extensively touring both solo and with her band.

For more on the gigs, you can go to chantelmcgregor.com