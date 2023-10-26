News you can trust since 1952
Star conductor John Wilson brings his orchestra back to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

​John Wilson’s Sinfonia Of London – Hollywood Hits
By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
John Wilson will be conducting his Sinfonia Of London again soon at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.
John Wilson will be conducting his Sinfonia Of London again soon at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 14.

British star conductor John Wilson will be bringing his hand-picked, 70-strong Sinfonia of London back to the city centre venue in a programme of classics from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Wilson relaunched this famous orchestra in 2018 for special concerts and recording projects, giving two acclaimed televised BBC Proms performances in 2021 and 2022.

    Sinfonia of London includes a significant number of principals and leaders from UK and international orchestras, alongside notable soloists.

    The tour will bring the lush musical splendour of the silver screen to life, including classics such as Singin’ in the Rain, Over the Rainbow, S’Wonderful, High Society, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, That’s Entertainment and many more.

    Details: For tickets for this concert, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.

