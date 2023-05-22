Stand-up star Scott Bennett is back on the road with new show Great Scott

Sheffield Leadmill, September 21.

Recently described by the Evening Standard as “live comedy’s best kept secret” Scott Bennett has been blazing a trail through the stand-up circuit for the best part of a decade. His latest live show is called Great Scott.

He’s written for many high-profile acts such as Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford, and recently recorded his debut on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo.

In massive demand as a comedy writer and with regular appearances on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz and The Now Show, Scott is an act on the verge of breaking through into the big time.

His last two shows Leap Year and Relax were nominated for ‘Best Show’ at the Leicester Comedy Festival and has been named by Chortle as One To Watch for 2018 and 2019.

At the end of 2020, in the Comics Comic awards Scott was voted “Best Act” a prestigious award decided by comedians and promoters in the industry.

More recently, he was also one of the main writers on the prime time BBC One Show, Little Mix – The Search hosted by Chris Ramsey.

As a filmmaker and writer of comedy shorts Scott has had his work officially selected for The Beeston Film Festival 2019 and the New York City Comedy Shorts Festival 2020.

For more, you can go to www.scottbennettcomedy.co.uk

