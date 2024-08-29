Kiri Pritchard-McLean

​Kiri Pritchard-McLean

​Nottingham Arts Theatre, November 17.

The stand-up comic is back on the road soon with new live show Peacock.

Kiri has had a busy few years. As well as hosting Live at the Apollo, fronting the Radio 4 panel show Best Medicine and starting a comedy school, she’s become a foster parent. Didn’t know that about her?

Well, until now she hasn’t been able to talk about it on stage, she hasn’t even told the kids in her care that she’s a comedian – oh and she uses a different name. She’s the Bruce Wayne of comedy – but without the mansions.

However, this year something changed and a show about becoming a foster carer has been signed off. So, come and join “Louise” as she lifts the lid on social workers, first aid training and what not to do when a vicar searches for you on YouTube.

The Welsh comedian is a multi-award winning stand-up, satirist and writer. Recent credits include hosting Live at the Apollo and appearances on Have I Got News For You, QI and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

She has a weekly show on BBC Radio Wales, and is co-creator and co-host of cult hit podcast All Killa No Filla that has a huge following worldwide.

Details: For more on tickets, go to nottingham-theatre.co.uk

