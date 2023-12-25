Stand-up legend Ben Elton turns spotlight on Authentic Stupidity in new show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 8/Sheffield City Hall, September 10.

Following the huge success of Ben Elton’s critically acclaimed sold-out UK tour in 2019, which marked his return to stand-up after a 15-year hiatus, the undisputed godfather of modern stand-up is going back on the road with a new live show Authentic Stupidity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world has changed a lot since Ben last toured - a whole new existential threat has emerged to challenge our very existence: Artificial Intelligence.

Most Popular

Comedy veteran Ben Elton is heading for venues in Nottingham and Sheffield on his latest stand-up show.

Apparently, it’s going to render all human life meaningless, but Ben is here to warn you that AI is not the greatest threat that we face; it’s Authentic Stupidity!

Ben Elton’s multi-award-winning career spans more than four decades and includes seminal and groundbreaking television shows (The Young Ones, three series of Blackadder, Upstart Crow), West End plays (Popcorn, Upstart Crow), West End musicals (We Will Rock You, The Beautiful Game, Close up: The Twiggy Musical), best-selling novels (Stark, Dead Famous, Two Brothers) and also feature films (Maybe Baby, Three Summers, All is True).

Don't miss the chance to see this stand-up legend in action.

Details: For more on tickets for these shows, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk