Stand-up ace Patrick Monahan to visit The Squire in Nottingham with latest live show Classy

Patrick Monahan

By Steve Eyley
42 minutes ago - 1 min read

​The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, May 12.

Acclaimed stand-up performer Patrick Monahan is back on the road with a brand new show, Classy.

In a world of groups, hierarchies and class systems, everyone’s trying so hard to fit in.

Stand-up star Patrick Monahan brings his new live show Classy to The Squire Performing Arts Centre in Nottingham.
    What’s wrong with being a misfit? Be you, be proud!

    From the caravan to the middle-class neighbourhood, it’s taken Monahan four decades to realise this.

    Enjoy Patrick Monahan’s stand-up observations in which he aims to blend his thoughts on living his contemporary life alongside stories of his upbringing.

    He has recently been featured on BBC One’s The One Show, Loose Women, Asian Network.Details: For more you can go to www.squirepac.co.uk

