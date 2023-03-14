Squeeze, Ash and The Enemy to headline Stone Valley Festival at Thoresby Park

Back for a third year in a row over the August Bank Holiday weekend of August 25-27, Stone Valley is fast becoming the punk rock and ska weekend of the summer with its mix of new acts and old favourites.

Best know for a string of hits including Cool For Cats, Up The Junction, Labelled With Love and Pulling Mussels (From The Shell), Squeeze have been one of Britain’s most popular bands since they burst on to the punk and new wave scene back in the late 1970s.

Northern Irish act Ash were a big part of the Britpop scene in the mid-90s with songs like Oh Yeah, Girl From Mars and Goldfinger and albums like 1977 and Nu-Clear Sounds.

The Enemy formed in Coventry in 2006 and have had three top 10 albums to date as well as top 10 singles hits with Away From Here and Had Enough.

And that is not all as the festival line-up also includes The Inspiral Carpets, The Undertones, Altered Images, Sleeper, The Rifles, The Skids, Bad Manners, Neville Staples from The Specials and From The Jam, as well as whole lot more.

Children aged under-five go free and with stalls and attractions, including a street food village and bars, alongside three days of music, the weekend is very much a family affair.

Ash frontman Tim Wheeler

Tickets are on sale now at stonevalleyfestival.co.uk

